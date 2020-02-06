Police say an Acworth man is behind bars after he cursed and pointed a gun at an Uber driver, forcing her to abandon her vehicle.
On Sunday night, James Dixon, 70, got into the back seat of an Uber driver's 2010 silver Buick Enclave and during the ride began shouting at her, an arrest warrant shows.
When the driver pulled over in front of Fusco's via Roma Italian restaurant on Main Street and asked Dixon to get out of the car, police say Dixon refused, pulled a Glock 19 handgun from his waistband and pointed it at her, touching her arm with the barrel and cursing at her.
The driver ran to a Texaco gas station on South Main Street, less than a mile east of Ga. Highway 92, where police met her just after 8:30 p.m., according to Cpl. Youlanda McIntosh, a spokeswoman for the Acworth Police Department.
McIntosh said police spoke to the driver through an interpreter and after getting a description of Dixon, found him near the vehicle with a handgun in his possession.
Dixon was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, jail records show. Jail records also spell the suspect's last name "Dixion."
He is being held at the Cobb jail on a $15,000 bond.
