An Atlanta man is in Cobb County jail after police said he trespassed onto an Austell couple’s home to use the bathroom.
Gredy Gimenez, 27, is also accused of throwing numerous beer bottles at the house, which is located north of Six Flags.
Investigators said he also pulled his pants down at the couple’s back door and urinated on their doorstep.
Gimenez is being held without bail and faces charges of criminal trespass, public indecency, simple assault and obstruction. His booking sheet lists a hold from the U.S. Department of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, which indicates he may be eligible for deportation.
His place of birth is listed as Honduras.
