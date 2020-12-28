Seven-year-old Sedalia Park Elementary student Kennedy Maxie died Saturday from a gunshot wound she suffered while shopping with her mother and aunt in Buckhead last week.
"Our collective hearts are broken," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement confirming Maxie's death. "On behalf of the entire APD family, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kennedy."
Maxie was struck in the head by a bullet during an altercation at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. Police say she was riding in a car with her aunt near the mall when the aunt heard several gunshots, one of which hit Maxie.
She was rushed to Scottish Rite Hospital in Sandy Springs where she eventually succumbed to her wounds.
The reward for information leading to the suspects is $15,000.
"Our homicide investigators are working around the clock reviewing all evidence related to this case and using all necessary resources to get the facts and identify the suspects," the APD said in its statement.
Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.com.
