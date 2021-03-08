Cobb County police are investigating a crash in which they say a 2-year-old was struck by a car driven by his aunt at Six Flags Over Georgia.
According to Cobb investigators, Teki Russell, 51, of Senoia, brought four children to the amusement park Saturday. That afternoon, Russell hit the 2-year-old while leaving her parking space, believing all four children were already in the car, police said.
The toddler was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta – Scottish Rite Hospital, where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
