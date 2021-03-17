Cobb County police are investigating a fatal, five-car Monday wreck in the Austell area that left one man dead and two people injured, according to a Cobb County Police Department press release.
Dexter Raines, 59, of Powder Springs was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital after the wreck, where he was later pronounced deceased. Two others, a 33-year-old from Hiram and a 23-year-old from Dallas, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred at 11:38 a.m. Monday on C.H. James Parkway, west of its intersection with Garrett Road. According to police, a Nissan Maxima driven by Raines was traveling east on the parkway in the left lane while a Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling west on the parkway in the left lane. The Nissan experienced a right rear tire failure, crossing the center turn lane and colliding with the Dodge.
“The Nissan and the Dodge stayed in contact while rotating clockwise and came to final uncontrolled rest in the westbound lanes,” the release said.
Then, a GMC Savana traveling west on the parkway collided with the left side of the Nissan and came to rest on the northern shoulder. A Dodge Challenger traveling west on the parkway then collided with the right rear corner of the Dodge Ram. The Challenger continued west across the eastbound lanes before hitting a guardrail on the south shoulder and immediately colliding with the front of a Kia Sedona. The Challenger and Sedona came to a final rest on the southern shoulder of the parkway.
The 33-year-old Dodge Ram driver and 23-year-old Dodge Challenger drivers were injured, according to the release. A 50-year-old driving the Sedona did not require medical attention on scene, and the 55-year-old driving the Savana was uninjured.
