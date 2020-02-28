The mother of a 6-year-old boy is pursuing a criminal case against a former Marietta City Schools employee accused of slapping the child after he ran out of class, records show.
According to an arrest warrant obtained Feb. 24 by Marietta police, Burruss Elementary School employee Aunya Caprice Wilson, of Marietta, slapped the 6-year-old boy at the school around 10 a.m. on Feb. 11.
Police said the boy ran out of his classroom and Wilson chased after him. The boy hit her, and she slapped him in return, per Wilson’s arrest warrant.
Wilson is listed on the school’s website as a physical education paraprofessional, someone who helps to supervise students during physical education activities.
Wilson is “not currently employed” by Marietta City Schools, a spokeswoman for the school district told the MDJ Friday.
Police said, in Wilson’s warrant, the incident was witnessed by a third party.
“The mother of the child wanted the case prosecuted,” the warrant states.
Wilson is charged with a single misdemeanor count of simple battery, and is subject to a $1,000 bond upon arrest, her warrant shows.
She has not been taken into custody and booked into the Cobb County jail, per public records.
If granted bond, Wilson is not to have any contact with the victim, including the victim’s school, or any witnesses, per court documents.
Wilson advertises herself on social media as having her own business making custom wigs and selling hair. She also promotes a CBD-based health and wellness brand, for which she was interviewed by VoyageATL, an online magazine, in November 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.