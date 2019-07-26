There are many reasons why 23-year-old Danielle Lawson wasn’t supposed to die.
The bubbly Powder Springs university student was working toward a nursing career and juggling two part-time jobs for Walmart and Amazon.
She lived with her mother, Nicole Abraham, and younger brother, Christopher Virgile, and dreamed of getting her own apartment next year after graduation.
But on a delivery shift for Amazon on July 7, Lawson was involved in a collision at the intersection of Hicks and Hurt roads in south Cobb.
Although neither she nor the other driver, 37-year-old Marietta resident Jose Torres-Galicia, felt any injuries that evening, the split-second crash ultimately took Lawson’s life exactly one week later.
Abraham said Lawson had been more concerned after the crash about whether the police might issue her a citation than getting checked for injuries she didn’t feel.
“We all asked if she was OK and suggested going to the emergency department, but she said ‘Mom, why would I go to the hospital? I feel fine.’ Her boss told her to take Monday off to get some rest and she did,” Abraham said.
Over the next few days Lawson went to class, walked the dog and studied, reporting nothing painful or amiss.
She first noticed pain on Wednesday, July 10, three days after the crash, when her neck and a patch above her knee started hurting.
“She thought she must have hit her knee on the car door during the crash. But she said it wasn’t that bad and it didn’t even hurt when she climbed the stairs,” Abraham said.
By Friday morning, things were much worse.
Alone at the house after Abraham and Virgile had left for work, Lawson found herself struggling to breathe after blacking out, and called her mom, unable to get up off the floor to seek help from neighbors.
“She said ‘Mom I don’t know what’s going on but I think I just blacked out for a little bit,’ she was having trouble breathing,” Abraham said, adding that Lawson had asthma as a child but said this felt different.
Abraham called 911 and stayed on the phone with her daughter as she drove toward the house, having also called her son, whose job was closer. He too left work to get to Lawson.
“All she kept repeating was ‘Mom, I can’t breathe’. Her voice was getting weaker and weaker and I kept trying to talk to her and get her to respond to me, and after a while she was just saying ‘mmm-hmmm’ until I heard nothing.”
Paramedics broke down the door and found Lawson unconscious. Her heart had stopped and they had to revive and stabilize her for transport to WellStar Cobb Hospital in Austell.
Virgile arrived home but Abraham was still fighting traffic, so she rerouted mid-journey and met the ambulance, her son, and her neighbor at the emergency room.
“Everything from there on out is a bit of a blur,” she said.
As Lawson was whisked into a CT scan room, Abraham caught a brief moment to see her daughter for the first time since leaving for work that day.
She remembers the rushed and desperate words she spoke to her while doctors wheeled an unconscious Lawson through a hospital corridor, hoping to pinpoint the reason her heart had stopped for the second time that July 12 morning.
“I told her I was there and that I loved her,” Abraham told the MDJ this week, recalling through tears the most terrifying moment of her life. “She never woke up.”
The scan revealed extensive injuries including blood clots throughout Lawson's legs and lungs, and one going to her heart, as well as lacerations on her liver and other internal bleeding.
She was rushed to WellStar Atlanta Medical Center, Abraham said.
“The doctor told us she needed a trauma one hospital and they weren’t equipped for that."
Abraham and her son followed the ambulance, knowing Lawson’s status at that stage was extremely critical.
Lawson was rushed into surgery at Atlanta Medical, but doctors told Abraham they couldn’t treat her blood clots while she was still bleeding internally.
“They did everything that they could,” Abraham said. “They were trying everything to get her heart rate stabilized. They said everything was just deteriorating faster.”
By the end of the day, Lawson was in the intensive care unit, having undergone several scans, a blood transfusion and emergency surgery to stitch up her liver and identify the source of more internal bleeding.
Less than 48 hours later, on Sunday, July 14, Lawson died in ICU.
“I think everyone was really baffled,” Abraham said. “I just don’t understand it.”
She thinks the airbag deploying in the delivery van Lawson was driving in the crash probably had something to do with her injuries, but why a young, healthy woman couldn’t detect those injuries for days following a relatively minor collision seems a mystery.
Doctors told Abraham an autopsy wasn’t necessary because they’d examined Lawson during surgery, and Abraham doesn’t know whether the blood clots, or the internal bleeding, or some other issue caused her daughter’s death.
“Maybe it was a combination of everything,” she said. “She was walking around with no pain, and if she’d gone to the hospital sooner they probably would have taken one look at her and sent her home.”
Not getting checked is a risk Abraham hopes no one else takes.
She says anyone involved in a crash — no matter how small it is or how good they feel afterwards — should go to the doctor.
“Please get checked out,” she said. “It’s just not worth a life.”
Police have concluded their investigation of Lawson’s collision, ultimately finding her at fault.
Both drivers faced a green light, but as Lawson was turning left across lanes, she had to yield to Torres-Galicia and other straight-through oncoming traffic.
Neither were driving over the 45 mph speed limit, the police report says.
Abraham says Lawson was following another Amazon driver in the vehicle in front of hers, and that she followed behind as he turned on the green light.
Police interviewed the other Amazon driver, who told officers he saw the collision in his rear-view mirror.
For Abraham, the cause of the crash is of little consequence.
She flew Lawson’s body Monday to her birthplace of Brooklyn, New York, following a July 20 funeral service for friends and family in Georgia.
Lawson was baptized and had her first communion at Saint Jude’s Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn and that’s where Abraham wanted the family service to be, close to her family.
“She will be laid to rest in Georgia,” Abraham said. “That’s where she considered home, that’s where she lived and that’s where we are.”
The Hiram High School honors graduate will be remembered for her ambition, willingness to help a friend in need and her big smile, an obituary published on the Guarino Funeral Home website states, adding that she was a talented artist who loved music and watching her favorite television shows.
“Danielle was a vibrant soul, full of bliss and jollity,” the obituary states. “Life without her is unfathomable.”
Abraham is trying to remember the good times with her daughter, who would have turned 24 on Aug. 7.
“We had a really close bond. She still loved going to the movies with Mom.”
