MARIETTA — Cobb commissioners approved Tuesday a contract for design work on a new precinct which will expand Cobb police’s footprint in the county’s northeast reaches.
A 2016 SPLOST project, Precinct 6 will break ground in December of this year and will sit at the intersection of Gordy Parkway and Sandy Plains Road, near the Mountain View Aquatic Center.
Batson-Cook Construction was awarded a $723,000 contract for the project. Its total budget is estimated at $5 million.
“We’re very excited about this new precinct in District 3,” Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who represents the area, said Tuesday. She added that a groundbreaking ceremony for the precinct, the first to be situated within the district’s boundaries, will take place on Dec. 1.
Upon completion, the new precinct will initially serve only as the home of the Cobb County Police Department’s special operations unit. Currently, Public Safety Director Randy Crider told the MDJ, those officers are scattered around the county at various locations.
The precinct will one day be home to its own unit of patrol officers. Northeast Cobb is currently patrolled by precincts 1 and 4, located on Cobb Parkway and Lower Roswell Road, respectively. Crider said officers from each of those precincts will likely be diverted to the new facility.
In other business, the board approved the following items:
$445,000 in spending for recruitment and retention bonuses in the county’s 911 Emergency Communications Department. Director Melissa Alterio said the bonuses, ranging from $1,500 to $2,500 for new and existing employees, will help mitigate a “substantial recruitment and retention crisis” in the department.
Card access, surveillance, and storage systems for the county’s new elections headquarters at 995 Roswell Street in Marietta. The expenses for the facility, which is hoped to be open by next year’s elections, will cost around $500,000.
The acceptance of $154,000 in federal funds for the Cobb County library system. The cash will purchase 150 Chromebook computers and 100 mobile hotspots for local students without access to virtual learning opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.