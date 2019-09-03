MARIETTA — After a heated debate Tuesday between two planning commissioners, a rezoning application for a 1.5-acre tract at the northeast corner of Barrett Parkway and Macland Road will move to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners’ docket.
After two other motions — one to approve the rezoning and one to postpone it — a vote to approve the rezoning request with conditions passed 4-1. Planning Commissioner Fred Beloin was the sole vote in opposition.
During her presentation, Jessica Guinn, Cobb County community development director, said the piece of land is zoned for residential use, and the county is seeking to rezone it for neighborhood retail commercial.
Guinn said the county plans to sell the surplus property, but wanted to rezone it before the sale to bring it in line with other properties in the area.
Commissioners also discussed the possibility of future road projects at the intersection, which frequently sees heavy traffic, and whether a portion of right-of-way should be kept for those projects.
Amy Diaz, development services manager for the Cobb County Department of Transportation, said the department would review future plans in the corridor and make adjustments, if needed.
While there was no opposition from members of the public, Beloin took issue with the county’s ability to bypass submitting a site plan, among other regulations, that would be required for any other applicant.
Beloin said there have been no presentations on a specific use for the site, what potential buildings could look like or who might purchase the property, a point with which he took issue.
Judy Williams, who chairs the planning commission, said the board has no authority to make final decisions. That, she said, is to be left to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which, she added, is more than capable of the task.
“This is a surplus piece of property. We don’t know what we’re going to do with it, other than they want to sell it,” Williams said. “It would seem to me that we pass it on to the Board of Commissioners as a surplus piece of property as we have done in the past.”
But Beloin had more to say.
“The essence of what we’re saying is the county doesn’t have to ever submit a site plan, the county doesn’t ever have to tell us what they’re going to do — when the county owns the property, we don’t have to plan,” he said. “I find that offensive as a member of this commission.”
Beloin’s challenge was countered with another of the chair’s.
“I think that’s exactly why we’re here is to pass it on to the board, knowing that you can talk to Kelli,” Williams said, referring to Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill.
Gambrill appointed Beloin to the planning commission.
“If you don’t like the way she’s handling something, be sure and call and tell her,” Williams said.
“Madame chairman, that’s a cheap shot,” Beloin fired back.
The back-and-forth ended abruptly with a vote on Williams’ motion to approve the rezoning as requested and reviewed by county staff. The vote failed, 2-3, with Williams and Planning Commissioner Andy Smith in support and Commissioners Beloin, Skip Gunther and Galt Porter in opposition.
A second motion from Beloin to postpone a planning commission recommendation failed with only Beloin in support.
The final motion gave approval to the rezoning, contingent on a future site plan and use to be reviewed by the planning commission and then approved by Board of Commissioners, as well as the building and site meeting various departments’ guidelines.
In other business, planning commissioners approved the rezoning of 1.7 acres at the northeast corner of Ebenezer Road and Canton Road near Marietta from neighborhood shopping uses to be used for neighborhood retail or office uses. The property currently houses a vacant building, according to county documents.
Planning commissioners also approved the rezoning of a half-acre tract on the west side of Alabama Road, north of Sandy Plains Road from general commercial to neighborhood retail commercial uses. The land formerly housed a furniture and decor store, according to county documents.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners could hear the cases as soon as Sept 17. The board of commissioners meets at 9 a.m. in the second floor meeting room at 100 Cherokee St., Marietta.
