MARIETTA — A 700-bed student housing development near Kennesaw State University cleared its first hurdle Wednesday when the Cobb Planning Commission recommended its approval by the county’s governing board.
It is the first student housing development since the Board of Commissioners narrowly approved lifting a moratorium on such housing last year. The moratorium had been in place since 2017.
“We wanted to be the template for every other (purpose-built student housing) developer coming down the line, and we think we’ve done that,” Garvis Sams, the attorney for Athens-based developer Landmark Properties, told planning commissioners.
It will cost between $70 million and $75 million, Sams said, and it will be built, owned and operated by Landmark.
Landmark hopes to build and open the complex by fall 2020, according to members of the Bells Ferry Civic Association, which had been consulted by the developer ahead of Wednesday’s hearing. The Planning Commission is an advisory body, and approval of the project is ultimately up to the Board of Commissioners, which will hear the proposal at their Feb. 18 meeting.
“They’re ambitious,” civic association member Diane Shepard said.
According to county documents, Landmark would build “685 bedrooms or 342.5 equivalent apartment units” for students at Kennesaw State University, to be spread across 21 apartment buildings and 13 acres less than a half mile from the university’s Kennesaw campus.
The gated community would be called the Retreat at Kennesaw and include outdoor recreational areas, study rooms, a 9,000-square-foot clubhouse, 343 parking spaces, a four-story parking deck, surveillance cameras and license plate readers. It would be on George Busbee Parkway, just north of its intersection with Chastain Road.
“The resort-style pool, it’s not a junior Olympic pool — it’s a million-dollar pool with related facilities,” Sams said. “I’m not trying to throw numbers around to impress you, just to let you know how important it is for students to have the ability to have a place they can call home with respect to recreating.”
Last year’s push to lift the moratorium on student housing was led by north Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell and local groups, including the Bells Ferry Civic Association, whose members attended Wednesday’s hearing.
“It is located in an ideal location because it is not near residential neighborhoods and subdivisions," civic association member Tullan Avard said.
The Board of Commissioners’ August vote to lift the moratorium also amended the county code to require special permits for developers of student housing. Among the conditions imposed by the permits is the creation of a safety plan.
Student housing complexes have comparatively high levels of crime, Avard said, and concerns about crime in and around student housing complexes had been a major point of discussion among stakeholders developing the rules and definitions for the county in 2019. At the time, Birrell said violent crime had doubled in the year prior in Cobb Police Precinct 1, which covers northwest Cobb and includes Kennesaw.
KSU student Oluwafemi Oyerinde, 18, was shot and killed at the Stadium Village apartment complex on Hidden Forest Court, less than two miles from the KSU campus in Kennesaw on Oct. 6. He was a freshman mechanical engineering major.
Speaking at Wednesday's hearing, Sams said Landmark collaborated with the Cobb County Police Department in putting together its safety plan.
“It’s not just some made up safety plan — trust me,” Sams said. “It’s one that’s incredibly involved, with a number of moving parts that includes not only cutting edge technology but also license plate readers (and) an inordinate number of surveillance cameras at strategically positioned locations.”
The only planning commissioner to vote against the proposal Wednesday was Fred Beloin, appointed by west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill.
“I’m not trying to block student housing, I just want to see it done right,” Beloin said.
In particular, he wanted Landmark to exceed international building standards for noise abatement, saying they wouldn't be enough for noisy student housing. He pointed to a 2018 report on student housing from the county that said noise and disorderly conduct were the most common reasons for calls to the police at student housing complexes in Cobb.
“Why burden our Cobb County police with a bunch of calls that we don’t have to?” Beloin asked. “Mom says it's easier to shut off the faucet than continue to mop the floor," he continued. The solution? "I propose that all purpose-student housing in the county should be built to the luxury apartment sound standard, not the lowest possible standard.”
Other commissioners, however, applauded Landmark for its engagement with the community and said the project was much needed.
“How much closer can you get to campus and meet all of the requirements of the special land use permit for this?” planning commissioner Galt Porter said. “You guys did a great job being responsive to all the questions and concerns. We don’t always see that.”
