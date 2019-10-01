MARIETTA — Cobb planning commissioners gave developer KO Management, Inc. another month to revise its plans for a new subdivision in Mableton.
The proposed subdivision includes 20 houses on about five acres along Mableton Parkway, about a half mile south of its intersection with Veterans Memorial Highway. Only five houses currently sit on that land, part of which is undeveloped.
The developer’s attorney, Parks Huff, described the flat-roofed houses as “modern.”
“It’s different, and sometimes we should embrace the different,” Huff said. “And this would be something unique for the area.”
Robin Meyer, chair of the zoning committee for the Mableton Improvement Coalition, acknowledged “it is always good for us to see redevelopment in an area that is prime for that,” but added she wanted to know more about the project.
Some of the houses would abut Mableton Parkway, Meyer pointed out.
“Do these houses relate to that street? Are they visible from that street? Do they meet the street with their architecture?” she asked.
Commissioners voted unanimously to hold making a decision regarding the subdivision until their November meeting.
Meanwhile, developer Liberty Investment Properties, Inc. withdrew its application seeking permission to build a 14,000 square-foot, 122-suite Woodspring Suites extended-stay hotel on Cumberland Parkway, just east of I-285 in Vinings.
John Pederson, the county’s Zoning Division manager, said he received the request to withdraw the application from the developer’s attorney late Monday night.
Garvis Sams, the attorney representing Liberty, was unable to comment on the withdrawal due to attorney/client privilege.
In other business:
- Commissioners renewed a permit for a group home housing six children in Powder Springs. Pederson said there have been no complaints about the home, which has been there for years.
- The applicant for an assisted living facility was given more time to work on its proposal. According to county documents, Davest Enterprises is seeking permission to build four craftsman-style houses on four undeveloped acres just north of Cedarcrest Road on U.S. Highway 41.
