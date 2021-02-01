The Cobb Planning Commission will consider two subdivisions at its first zoning hearing of the year at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Developer Kerley Family Homes has proposed building 51 townhomes near the intersection of Blair Bridge Road and Riverside Parkway in unincorporated south Cobb, just over two miles from Six Flags Over Georgia.
The 10.5 acre site is an undeveloped wooded lot.
Meanwhile, KO Management Inc. has asked to construct 26 single-family homes in a subdivision off Mableton Parkway, near its intersection with U.S. 78. The units would be built at a density of 4.8 per acre.
Staff reviews of both proposals recommended approval by the Planning Commission, subject to input from county departments.
The zoning hearing agenda ended up being unexpectedly thin, considering no hearings were held in January, said Galt Porter, Planning Commission chair.
“Very surprisingly, it turned out to be a relatively light month because so many of the big cases were continued,” Porter said.
Two large scale developments that have already garnered significant attention were pushed back until the March 2 hearing.
The first is a mixed-use development proposed on 33 acres at the intersection of Johnson Ferry and Shallowford Road in east Cobb. North Point Ministries, an Alpharetta-based church network, is seeking to build a new church on the location, along with townhomes and retail spaces.
District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson will be holding a virtual town hall on the development on Thursday. Planning Commission member Tony Waybright will join Richardson for the meeting.
Also moved to March was the Sprayberry Crossing development, a mixed-use project at East Piedmont and Sandy Plains roads. Featuring a national grocery chain, office space, senior living apartments, and townhomes, the development would take the place of a dilapidated shopping center that has long been a headache for locals.
Some residents, however, are opposed to the high density construction in the area. The project has undergone several revisions after community pushback, and its review by the Planning Commission was delayed several times.
(1) comment
Spray berry crossing has been a mess for years and needs desperately to be redesigned but must have the infrastructure and roads to handle it or just a traffic nightmare.
