The Cobb Planning Commission will consider Tuesday whether to recommend rezoning a parcel of land to allow for the construction of a five-story, extended-stay hotel in Vinings, according to county documents.
Liberty Investment Properties is seeking permission to build a 14,000 square-foot, 122-suite Woodspring Suites hotel on three undeveloped acres on Cumberland Parkway, just east of I-285.
In an impact statement filed on behalf of the applicant, attorney Sam Garvis said that catering to long-term travelers is “supported by the quantity of nearby major corporate offices within this sub-area of Cobb County.”
Each suite will include a sitting room, separate bedroom and “limited kitchen facilities.” The hotel would come with 132 parking spaces.
The commission will also consider a developer’s request to build a subdivision on 5.4 acres in Mableton.
KO Management, Inc. is seeking to rezone seven parcels along Mableton Parkway by U.S. Highway 278 from single-family residential and neighborhood retail commercial to RA-5, which allows for the development of affordable single-family attached or detached housing, including duplexes, triplexses and quadraplexes.
KO’s proposed subdivision would include 20 detached houses, all of which would be at least 1,800 square feet. Five single-family homes currently sit on the seven parcels, part of which is undeveloped.
If approved, the project would further strain local schools, planning staff said in their analysis.
According to the zoning analysis, Mableton Elementary School, Garrett Middle School and Pebblebrook High School are already over capacity.
Nevertheless, county staff recommend approving the request, saying it is consistent with the Cobb 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
Meanwhile, zoning staff recommended denying an application for an assisted living facility on 4.4 undeveloped acres in Acworth.
The commission will consider Davest Enterprises’ proposal to build four 10,000 square-foot craftsman-style buildings for independent- and assisted-living just north of Cedarcrest Road on U.S. Highway 41.
Staff said the development is not in line with the county’s Comprehensive Plan, which “delineates this property as being located in the neighborhood activity center (NAC) future land-use category.”
In other business, planning commissioners will also consider the renewal of a permit for a group home on Lindsey Drive in Powder Springs housing six children.
The commission will not, however, consider a controversial $300 million mixed-use development on Chastain Road just east of Interstate 575.
Planning commissioners voted in August to hold the case to allow the developer, Cumberland-based Pope & Land Real Estate, time to change its proposal, which included almost 500 apartments and no more than 179 town homes.
Planning commissioner Judy Williams said in August that the area did not need any more apartments. Commissioner Galt Porter, meanwhile, said he wanted to see more detail; the proposal, he said, included no elevations, renderings or pictures of what the development could resemble once built.
Consideration of the application was held by commission staff until the commission’s Nov. 5 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.