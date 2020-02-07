MARIETTA — A proposed amendment to the county code that would make it more difficult for property owners to rent their homes on a short-term basis should not move forward, according to county planning commissioners.
The amendment was sponsored by Cobb Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Bob Ott due to the number of such rental properties in their districts, Birrell said recently.
The proposed amendment would force property owners to hire a local agent who could respond to neighbors’ complaints within one hour and would give the county permission to inspect those properties.
Planning commissioners support tightening the rules around short-term rentals, but said that more work had to be done to get it right. The Cobb County Planning Commission is an advisory body, and the Board of Commissioners will consider its recommendation when they revisit the proposed code amendments on Tuesday.
Planning Commissioner Galt Porter, a real estate agent, said he has worked with buyers looking to acquire a house to turn into a full-time rental property.
“I still think we need some type of restrictions that prevent (a house) from being a commercial motel,” said Porter. “Something that truly says, ‘This is just a side thing when I’m not there.’” But “this needs further discussions and probably some town halls,” he continued, “because I think this is flying under the radar for a lot of people.”
The planning commissioners voted 5-0 to recommend the Board of Commissioners hold their vote on the amendment.
Under the Gold Dome, meanwhile, lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban local governments from passing ordinances such as the one Cobb is considering. Jessica Guinn, director of community development, said the county should put the issue on the back burner until lawmakers conclude their work in April.
According to the Association County Commissioners of Georgia, the bill — sponsored by Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton — would preempt “local governments from prohibiting or registering (short-term rentals), and preempts locals from treating these properties any differently than other residential properties. This will effectively prohibit counties from imposing occupancy limits, requiring registration of such properties, regulating rental frequency, or requiring licenses/permits for inspections of such properties.”
Porter said the ACCG is of the opinion that such a bill would violate Georgia’s Constitution.
Planning commissioners offered possible tweaks to the proposed amendment.
Porter suggested limiting short-term rentals to a certain number of days within a 12-month period or certain high-density neighborhoods in Cobb, echoing a suggestion made by someone who spoke during the public comments period of Wednesday’s hearing. He also suggested requiring homeowners to get a land use permit.
Planning Commissioner Andy Smith suggested allowing only homestead homes — a person’s primary residence — to be used as short-term rentals, to ensure they are, as Porter said, “just a side thing when I’m not there.”
The Board of Commissioners held a hearing regarding all of the county’s proposed code amendments, including the one concerning short-term rentals, on Jan. 28. Few people mentioned short-term rentals, even though Guinn had characterized the amendment as the most significant commissioners had to consider this year.
Pam O’Dell, executive director of the Short Term Renters Association of Georgia (STROAGA), opposes the amendment.
On Thursday, she send the Board of Commissioners and MDJ an email with her concerns about the proposed amendment.
“For most homeowners, renting out your home short term is a casual, intermittent act,” it reads. “It is a means of providing quick extra household income or an expression of one’s desire to practice hospitality. It should not be considered a vocation and certainly should not require an ‘Occupational Tax Certificate,’” something the ordinance would force homeowners to acquire.
In her email, O’Dell accused county Chairman Mike Boyce of ignoring her request to meet ahead of the Jan. 28 hearing and said her group was not afforded time to speak at the hearing.
“STROAGA has many members in your county,” she wrote. “We are homeowners, taxpayers, and voters who contribute mightily to the county’s economy. It is not fair, nor is it wise that we are not afforded any opportunity to comment on the ordinance.”
Boyce did not take kindly to the email.
“3 commissioners & I sat until nearly midnight on 28 January listening to the comments from speakers during the public hearing on the proposed amendments to the ordinances,” he wrote in his response, which the MDJ also received. “There were no limitations placed on the number of speakers. To say that you were not afforded the opportunity to speak and would state such a thing to the Board members who were in attendance is remarkable.”
Galt lamented the fact that renting one's home is "being considered almost as an entitlement of a property.
“I really think it ought to be a special exception use to the property, because there’s too many problems that can occur and deteriorate our neighborhoods," he said. "With commercial entities, we have zoning for a reason — there's a reason we don’t put motels in a subdivision, and that’s essentially what people are trying to do — skirt having zoning, skirt having to meet fire code requirements.”
The Board of Commissioners will decide whether to move forward with the proposal at their meeting Tuesday.
