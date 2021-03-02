A 98-unit townhome development proposed near Six Flags Over Georgia was held for further review by the Cobb County Planning Commission Tuesday.
Loyd Development Services sought to have the property at 6590 Mableton Parkway rezoned to a density of nearly 8 units per acre from its current status as both commercial and low-density residential land.
“Certain areas need businesses to attract businesses to attract rooftops,” said Garvis Sams, the attorney representing the developer. “This area needs rooftops to sustain businesses.”
Sams went on to argue the development, currently known as The Bluffs at South Gordon, would provide valuable housing for the area by targeting working families. But the commission pushed back, arguing that, among other issues, the developer did not provide sufficient accommodations and amenities, such as a pool and clubhouse, for a complex of its size.
“The kind of amenities that (are) being offered are much more in line with what we see with (developments) under 50 units, not something basically at 100 units,” said Galt Porter, Planning Commission chairman.
“(This community) is more on the affordable side, but it has one of the most expensive amenities that you can put into a community, and that’s private streets. Which makes no sense. If we’re saying we can’t afford a pool here, we definitely can’t afford private streets.”
Sams also noted the name of the location was likely to change to “something maybe more politically correct,” due to its connotations of both “The Bluff” in Atlanta, a section of the city associated with alleged narcotics activity, and Confederate Gen. John Brown Gordon.
One of the other large proposals on Tuesday’s agenda, a 51-unit townhome development at Riverside Parkway and Blair Bridge Road in south Cobb, was continued to April.
The commission also postponed their vote on the Sprayberry Crossing redevelopment, while final details of the developer’s proposal are hammered out. Planning Commission member Deborah Dance said the developer was continuing to work with the county Department of Transportation, and moved to postpone the vote on the condition the case finally be heard in April.
In other business, the commission also held until next month a 68-unit Beazer Homes proposal at Dallas Highway and Lost Mountain Road, requesting the developer make further modifications to the site plan. And the commission approved a convenience store and gas station on Austell Road near its intersection with Windy Hill Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.