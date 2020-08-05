Cobb planning commissioners voted Tuesday to recommend approval of a master plan that would guide development in a 4,000-acre, 26,000-person community in the county's northeast corner.
Planning commissioners voted 4-1 to recommend that the county's governing board approve the plan. The lone vote against the plan came from commission Chairman Galt Porter, who said the plan, which did not identify a source of funding for its recommendations, was unlikely to come to fruition and would disappoint area residents.
The plan is the culmination of an almost two-year study of the Johnson Ferry/Shallowford Road area, referred to in the study as JOSH.
Among its takeaways was the desire among area residents to maintain the area's suburban nature and the dominance of single-family, detached housing; increase the amount of parkland; improve stormwater management; create pedestrian and bike-friendly streets; and create a sense of place through design guidelines, welcome gateway features and more.
The county's planning division, led by east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott, analyzed the land in a 1.5 mile radius around the Johnson Ferry and Shallowford Road intersection. (After input from area residents, the planning division expanded the study area north to include Mabry Park and subdivisions.)
The study found the area to be among the more affluent in Cobb, with an average household income of $114,813 compared to the countywide $68,818. It had 26,678 people in 2017, a figure that is expected in increase by almost 18% by 2040.
At a Planning Commission hearing Tuesday, Porter, the chairman, said the plan has "a lot of good ideas" but criticized the lack of cost analysis or identification of funding sources.
"Either it's going to sit there and do nothing ... or there's going to be an undue amount of resources going to this area and taking away from other areas," he said. "Cobb County already doesn't have money to repave our roads."
Porter, who was appointed to the Planning Commission by Commissioner Lisa Cupid, cited a special tax district in the Six Flags area as a model for how an area could self-tax to raise the revenue it needs for desired improvements.
Commissioner Tony Waybright, whom Ott appointed earlier this year, said the plan was "aspirational" and would simply provide the county's governing board with "things to consider" as they approve projects.
"It's obviously very, very long term," he added.
Nevertheless, Porter said these goals wouldn't likely be met.
"What I think we're doing is maybe setting false expectations for the community," he said.
