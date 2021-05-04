MARIETTA — The Cobb County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend denial of a 67-unit subdivision outside of Mableton.
Green Line Partners sought to develop a series of lots, totaling over 21 acres, on Queen Mill Road in south Cobb. The project faced opposition from both neighbors and the Mableton Improvement Coalition, and was held by the Planning Commission a month ago.
Neighbor Brenda Nash and Robin Meyer of the Mableton Improvement Coalition said the density of the project was not in keeping with the semi-rural feel of the area. The dramatic elevation changes of over 100 feet on the property would make the new construction hard to hide from the road, and clear-cutting the woods would result in problems with runoff and erosion.
Planning Commission Chair Galt Porter asked the developer last month to come back with a less obtrusive design. Attorney James Balli said Green Line addressed those concerns by increasing buffers around the property and reducing its density.
Meyer and Nash weren’t having it.
“You still get a speeding ticket for going 45 in a 30 mile an hour zone,” Meyer said of Balli’s claims to improving the design.
As Porter relayed, Green Line told the Planning Commission the current version would be their final offer. While he acknowledged the design had been improved, Porter said there were “still a lot of issues with this plan,” and moved to recommend denial.
Decisions made by the Planning Commission are recommendations only. All final decisions are rendered by the Cobb Board of Commissioners.
