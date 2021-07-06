An apartment complex of over 300 units near Six Flags Over Georgia was given the OK by the Cobb Planning Commission Tuesday.
Backed by Virginia-based Bonaventure Investments, the nearly 27-acre wooded lot on which the apartments would be built sits between Cityview Drive and I-20 in south Cobb. The one- to three-bedroom apartments are planned to rent for $1,350 to $1,925 by the time of their completion.
The approval of the project followed direction by the commission last month to meet with area residents for input. Bonaventure vice president Jeremy Moss said neighbors wanted to see a commercial site on the property such as a coffee shop which could serve as a community area. That provision was added to the latest site plan.
“We make an ‘A’ with this project,” said David Cooper, Bonaventure’s attorney, in spite of the fact that planning staff recommended denial of the project. That recommendation was based on an incongruity with the surrounding area and comprehensive plan, according to county documents.
The Planning Commission’s vote of approval was unanimous, though Commissioner Tony Waybright and Chairman Fred Beloin raised concerns about code enforcement and security, which they said have been issues with other large apartment buildings.
Recently-appointed Commissioner Michael Hughes, who represents the area, said he was satisfied with Bonaventure’s promises to stem those issues. He also speculated the project’s proximity to the interstate would make it an attractive home for commuters into Atlanta.
Moss said the project will be the firm’s first venture in the Atlanta metro, coinciding with their development of a number of projects across the Southeast.
South Cobb “needs rooftops”
Also receiving approval in south Cobb was a multi-building mixed-use project on Floyd Road in Mableton, roughly a mile from the area’s main commercial area on US-78.
The to-be-named project will sit behind existing commercial properties at Floyd Road’s intersection with Nickajack Drive. It was brought forward by Prestwick Development, which has built high-density “workforce housing” throughout the metro.
Prestwick’s design will build several separate structures based on a familiar design of commercial uses on the ground floor, with several stories of apartments above.
Garvis Sams, speaking on the developer’s behalf, offered a refrain the attorney has used before: to build out south Cobb requires more residents and therefore more housing.
“This part of Cobb County needs rooftops. That’s the mantra under which we have proceeded,” Sams said.
Robin Meyer of the Mableton Improvement Coalition spoke in favor of the development, saying the introduction of apartments into the area would actually have less impact on the surrounding homeowners than the existing commercial zoning.
“The deal has not been made”
Sixteen individuals showed up to the meeting to speak against a proposed subdivision on Ebenezer Road in northeast Cobb. While they didn’t succeed in getting a denial from the Planning Commission, the project was held up until next month.
The proposed construction on 49 acres would build a total of 99 homes, courtesy of Atlanta-based homebuilder Pulte. Rob Hosack of consulting firm Taylor English noted that was a downgrade from an original plan of 112 units.
The site would be designated an “open space community,” which allows developers to build on smaller-than-usual lot sizes in exchange for setting aside a common green space. But the lot sizes—averaging around half an acre—drew the ire of neighbors, who seemed not to heed Hosack's slide titled, "ADDRESSING COMMUNITY CONCERNS."
Chris Lindstrom of the East Cobb Civic Association said the proposal was far too dense for the area. The “modern farmhouse" designs, she added, lacked any meaningful variation.
Deborah Dance, the area’s planning commissioner, said she’d come into the meeting Tuesday expecting to make a motion and deliver a vote on the project. But based on the continued opposition, she said, “the deal has not been made.” Dance moved to hold the proposal and directed the developer to go back to the drawing board for an alternative layout.
