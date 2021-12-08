A Vinings-area private school which is hoping to expand its footprint with a new campus received a stamp of approval from Cobb’s zoning advisory body Tuesday.
St. Benedict’s Episcopal School will now look to the Board of Commissioners in two weeks to green light its middle school location near the intersection of Atlanta Road and Cumberland Parkway.
Traffic considerations dominated the discussion among planning commissioners, as well as supporters and opponents of the project, at Tuesday’s hearing. All parties agreed traffic in the area was bad, particularly during the afternoon rush hour. The question was whether the school would make it worse.
Kevin Moore, the school’s attorney, said not.
To head off criticism that the school would bring too many cars into the area, Moore said, St. Benedict’s made a number of downsizing moves to its design. A 50,000-square-foot campus with a gymnasium, library, music facility, and central courtyard was reduced to a 30,000-square-foot single building and recreation field.
Brian Sullivan, the school’s headmaster, told planning commissioners that the gym and other structures could be built out at a later date. Doing so would require the school to go back before the body for another round of approval.
The maximum enrollment for the school was also capped at 240 students, down from 350 in the original plan (St. Benedict’s elementary school students will continue to attend a separate location down the street.)
Moore said the reductions — along with staggered drop-off and pickup times for students, and a better design for the carpool lanes — would “make sure that we don’t exacerbate what is already a bad situation.”
Neighbors disagreed, among them the denizens of the nearby Kensington Green subdivision. They were represented by attorney Brian Daughdrill, who said trying to make the campus work in the already congested area was akin to “the proverbial 10 pounds of flour in a five-pound sack.”
Daughdrill said of the traffic study commissioned by the school, “The way these numbers are being presented to you is not completely, again, accurate … The intersection that they’re talking about (at) Atlanta Road already has a failing rating at afternoon peak hour.”
Daughdrill and Walter Bell, another neighbor, likewise raised questions about the stormwater runoff impact of replacing the existing single house on the site with tens of thousands of square feet of concrete.
“As far as St. Benedict’s, I love ’em — I hope they succeed. But I’m just concerned about our neighbors, and what it’s going to do to the stream (and) on downstream,” said Bell.
After quizzing county stormwater and transportation staff on the issues at play, Planning Commissioner David Anderson seemed satisfied those concerns had been sufficiently addressed by the overall reduction in the school’s size.
Anderson offered a motion to recommend the application for approval, which carried unanimously, “in light of the actual, updated site plan, some of the improvements or changes that have been made to it, and out of a desire to allow for the community and also the applicant to have some degree of closure on this site.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.