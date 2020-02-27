Opinions are divided among south Cobb residents over whether a faith-based center should be allowed to operate a 5-bed homeless shelter in Mableton, on land that’s not zoned for it.
The Family Life Restoration Center has been on Mableton Parkway, in the old Racquetworld building, since late 2006, when owner/operator Luther Washington Jr. bought the property.
The center offers counseling, workforce development, emergency food, clothing and shelter, according to its website.
Washington told the MDJ Thursday the center had been sheltering up to 19 homeless people since 2012, per county approval, without incident. It was only last year, while upgrading parts of the facility, that Washington discovered he needed a land use permit or zoning change to offer shelter, he said.
“I do believe that people will come around to allowing us to have a few beds, especially knowing that we were already operating from 2012,” Washington said. "That's when we went through the zoning process and explained to them (county staff and commissioners) what it was we were going to do."
Commissioner Lisa Cupid, who represents the area, said the center applied to the county last year for building permits to improve facilities on site. The center owns its building, at 6105 Mableton Parkway, as well as another across the road, Cupid told the MDJ Thursday.
She said the center thought, per its 2012 application, that it was allowed to house homeless people. The land is zoned commercial, and would need to be zoned industrial in order for that to be the case, Cupid said.
“They wanted to establish a shelter to house 50 people,” she said, and for this concept the center was due to receive investment from another nonprofit. But the application did not proceed and the center “came back to the community to see if the community would be amenable to dropping the number to five people,” Cupid said.
Community clash
This public consultation came to a head at an open meeting Wednesday night in Mableton, attended by a few dozen residents and homeowners. Cupid and Washington were both there.
“It was a contentious discussion at times,” Cupid said of the meeting. “There are people on both sides of the matter. I think people are more amenable to a smaller scale shelter.”
Cupid said it would be possible for the center to operate a 5-bed homeless shelter without applying for a zoning change, by instead getting a temporary, renewable land use permit from the county.
Typically, the county doesn’t issue these for longer than 24 months, Cupid said, and every application for renewal must go through the zoning process, including open community consultation.
“It would give the community the opportunity to see how a shelter at that scale could operate there,” she said. “It gives that flexibility and provides some safeguard to the community.”
But some south Cobb residents and homeowners are worried the area, which is just starting to pull itself out of a slump, will suffer for it.
“They’re concerned about it (the shelter) potentially expanding and what that would mean, even with the five there, and of having a greater presence of homelessness in the community, and could it have a negative impact on the surrounding residential living and on property values,” Cupid said. “Some recognize that this (homelessness) is an issue in the area and in Cobb and beyond, and if we don’t address the need that doesn’t necessarily mean the need will go away, and we can address this concern in a constructive manner through this type of option, or deal with the consequence of not doing so.”
Cupid, who lives in south Cobb, said she has to keep an open mind as a commissioner. The southern part of the county already has its challenges, she said, and some people feel that more stable Cobb communities are better able to accommodate homeless shelters.
“This area is finally turning around, is it worth risking that improvement for something like this?” she said. “I’m extremely sensitive to the homeowners in the area, to protecting their investments, because they’re what’s helping to stabilize that area.”
On the other hand, Cupid said she thinks the 5-bed approach is feasible and it “allows us to constructively address a need and an issue that we know is present.”
“The goal is that someone would come in for a limited time and get the resources they need to be able to move out of the facility,” she said.
Peace promise
Washington said he wants opponents of the shelter to know he “totally understands” where they are coming from, and he will ensure the center’s small homeless shelter won’t create community problems.
“I’m going to do everything to make sure that nothing gets out of hand, that it does not bring any negative look to the community,” he said. “They won’t have to worry about people gathering in the parking lot to get in.”
Washington said all the shelter’s beds and furniture has been donated by the military, and the center is ready to accommodate people as soon as it’s able.
“What we’re dealing with is two very real situations,” he said of south Cobb’s concerned homeowners and those in the community who need help. “The reality is we do have a homeless population here. I get a chance to see the faces of those homeless people day in and day out. We have folks coming here who live in their cars, and they don’t want people to know they’re homeless, some have children with them, and they come to take showers and get food. They’re looking for a program where they can have some stability and get on their feet.”
Washington said he won’t stop helping those in need, and plans to lodge an application with the county for a temporary land use permit for the five shelter beds.
“I feel we need to move forward,” he said. “I want to be that bridge, to give them the chance. We are serious about what we’re going to do, I’ve already contacted our attorney.”
Several posts on public Facebook pages illustrate both the support and opposition felt by residents in regards to the shelter.
The Austell Community Taskforce posted photographs from Wednesday night’s meeting on the issue, stating it actively supports the Family Life Restoration Center.
“Homelessness is not just an isolated social evil, it is the catalyst for breeding grounds for other problems such as family difficulties and marriage breakups, stress, unemployment and alcoholism,” the group posted on its social media.
Several residents also engaged on the public Facebook page of the Mableton Improvement Coalition Community Group, some asking why they were only just hearing about the homeless shelter and others declaring support for it.
“Build it in some nice neighborhood in north or east Cobb and usher our homeless there,” one man wrote.
“If they can help the homeless stay off the streets I am all for it,” a woman commented. “We have a huge problem in the whole country and we can’t keep avoiding it. It’s only going to get worse with the price of housing.”
Others said the shelter is close to an elementary school, which they find concerning, and that spurned more comments about homeless people being picked on.
“Plenty of working folks are addicts, abusers and lord knows what else and yes they live next to schools and shop in your stores,” a woman posted. “I’m shocked at how many of you go to church each week but yet want to do everything you can to sweep homelessness under the rug. Being homeless can happen to anyone at any time. Stop sweeping and start helping!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.