The shuttered Park 12 Cobb Cinemas in northeast Cobb will be converted into a storage facility, following approval of a zoning application from the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday.
Stein Investment Group, which owns Space Shop Self Storage locations across metro Atlanta, received approval for a special land use permit allowing the conversion of the 250,000 square foot theater and the construction of an additional 33,800 square foot standalone storage building. The property is a 5.1-acre plot on Frank Gordy Parkway off Shallowford Road.
Per the application, the storage facility would be open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Customers would use key cards and a punch code to enter, and the facility would include security cameras.
The land is still owned by Georgia Theatre Co, a St. Simons-based regional theater chain which operated Park 12 Cobb Cinemas there.
In 2017, plans to build a Lidl grocery store at the site failed in the face of stiff community opposition and a campaign to “Save Park 12."
