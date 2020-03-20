MARIETTA — Many of the faithful in Cobb County are finding new ways to worship as churches and other religious organizations have canceled large gatherings, following federal recommendations to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus. Some are able to stream services online, reaching people at home with messages of hope and prayers.
At Piedmont Church, a Baptist church in northern Cobb, leaders were surprised to learn that more people than ever were listening to the sermon on Sunday, when members were told to stay home and only a few staff members were in the auditorium. Normally, services see about 1,000 attendees in the seats and half that many online. This time, over 5,000 people were watching the live stream — the largest attendance in the over 50-year history of the church, said Ike Reighard, senior pastor at Piedmont and CEO of MUST Ministries.
"It was different, standing and looking across that auditorium, other than some staff I gathered to pull it off, it was empty," Reighard said.
The pastor said he was thankful the church community could gather through the online format, and he hopes families grow closer together while they are spending more time at home.
"Overall it was just that thankfulness that we could gather. Honestly, the church is not its most powerful when we’re gathered in, it’s most powerful when we’re scattered out," he said. "There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty, but I believe we can persevere. When people are going through a difficult time, I tell them, 'Why don’t you live right now the way you want to be able to tell this story later, without having to change a thing?'"
First Presbyterian Church in Marietta has seen people actively engaging with each other, even though services have moved online, said the Rev. Joe Evans, the senior pastor there. The church is live streaming its services on Facebook and on its website to stay as close as possible to a normal experience for the congregation, he said.
"There’s no substitute for person-to-person contact. I feel like Scripture is really clear. We’re supposed to gather around the communion table together. Whenever two or more are gathered, the Holy Spirit is present," Evans said. "This is different, and it’s harder. But I think I’m just thankful today for cell phones, for internet and Facebook, if we can’t meet in person, we can stay connected."
The Presbyterian church has also established "neighborhoods" within the church through which they maintain contact with individual members.
"Figuring out how to be the church in this time of social distancing is challenging and exciting," Evans said. "It’s not just what we’re doing on Sunday, but we’re using the church staff and volunteers to help people not feel isolated or anxious. We're not just doing worship on Sunday, we’re trying to be the church in a new way all week long."
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta, which includes several churches in Cobb County, has canceled all daily and weekend Masses through April 5, according to its website. It is offering a link to find broadcast or livestreamed Masses.
"As new information and directives come out from the government, we will continue to evaluate and revise our provisions," a statement on the website says. "Please let your people know, the Sacrifice of the Mass will continue. Our priests will still be offering private Masses for those in their care."
Temple Kol Emeth, a Reform synagogue in east Cobb, started moving Friday night services online last week, and is offering religious school programs virtually.
"We did online services, and they went very well. We did a combination of Facebook live and our live stream page, and people were able to interact with each other," said Jon Worly, Temple Kol Emeth's vice president of communications. "The feedback we received was positive, that at least we were offering something. For us to be able to come into people’s homes is a plus that we have with technology."
In addition to live streaming congregational Shabbat services Friday nights, the synagogue is hosting short videos on weekdays, music jam sessions and children and teen hangouts on its website.
Mohsin Mohamed, president of East Cobb Islamic Center, said Friday jumah prayers are suspended until further notice, but other services including some lectures and Sunday school are offered online.
"I have never, ever missed a jumah, a Friday prayer. When we have to miss one, it hurts. That’s the sentiment I'm getting, this has never happened to us in our entire life," he said. "Many of (the members) are very upset; they’re hurt, but they understand. They’ve very sad. They’re praying hard, take this disease away from us and bring us back to the mosque."
In Islam, congregational prayers can't be replaced with something over the internet, but people are encouraged to gather in small groups and pray among their families at home, Mohamed said. He added that Islamic Center members are staying connected on WhatsApp, and the center is mobilizing volunteers to help the elderly and others at risk of serious illness get groceries and other items.
