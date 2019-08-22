Pizza, Pints & Pigskins will be Sept. 7 from noon to 10 p.m. at Logan Farm Park in Acworth.
Presented by Superior Plumbing and sponsored by the City of Acworth and Marietta Daily Journal, the free event will feature pizzerias from all over Cobb County. Each restaurant will serve their best pizza dish along with other fare.
Participants can also help judge the best pizza and decide who takes home the People's Choice Award. There will also be a Judge's Choice and Most Creative. The winners will be featured in Cobb Life Magazine.
There will be a Kid's Zone featuring giant slides, obstacle courses, bungee jumps and a rockwall. There will also be a beer garden serving all day and night, football games televised on big screens, a pizza dough throwing contest, pizza eating contests and music all day with a concert by Yacht Rock Schooner from 8 to 10 p.m.
Reserved tables will be available to purchase for the concert.
For more information, call 770-423-1330 or e-mail billwatson@jrmmanagement.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.