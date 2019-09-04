You want a “pizza” the action this weekend? Then head to Acworth for the inaugural Pizza, Pints & Pigskins festival at Logan Farm Park on Saturday, Sept. 7 from noon to 10 p.m. The event is presented by Superior Plumbing and sponsored by the City of Acworth and Marietta Daily Journal. GO!
Pizzerias from all over Cobb County will converge on Logan Farm Park for food, fun and games. Each restaurant will serve their best pizza dish, along with other yummy fare.
“We wanted to host a large scale event at Logan Farm Park that is like nothing in the Atlanta-metro area,” said Kim Watt, assistant director for the Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department. “Pizza is a staple in our families. In fact, 94% of people eat pizza regularly and it’s the second most popular food item behind hamburgers. We thought it would be a great way to capture something people love and bring them into our community to do so.”
Bring the whole family to eat some tasty pizza, play in the huge Kid’s Zone, listen to your favorite music, grab a cold beverage from the beer garden, relax and have fun. Help judge the best pizza, most creative and a myriad of other pizza titles.
The festival will feature entertainment on the stage all day and live broadcasts of 680 The Fan. The evening will end with the Yacht Rock Schooner concert from 8 to 10 p.m. It’s free to attend, but VIP packages and tables are also available for purchase.
“There isn’t another festival like it,” Watt added. “It’s going to be a fun, family-friendly day that will be a great kick-off to fall. What better than pizza and football to enjoy on a Saturday in September? There will truly be something for everyone to enjoy. It’s set at Logan Farm Park, which is on the Parkside district of our town and very easy to get to.”
This is the first large-scale event at Logan Farm Park. “It’s a beautiful setting and the perfect field for a festival of this caliber. There will be plenty of public parking and it’s a short walk to our Historic Downtown on the Lakeside district of our community, so before or after the festival, you’re able to visit our downtown restaurants and shops,” Watt said.
“We are excited to provide another opportunity for our community to come out and enjoy themselves in a safe, family-friendly setting,” she added. “We are confident that this event will be a success for years to come.”
Logan Farm Park is at 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth, 30101. Visit acworth.org for more information.
