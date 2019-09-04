Pizza lovers, eat your heart out.
The inaugural Pizza, Pints & Pigskins is headed to Logan Farm Park in Acworth this Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. Admission is free.
The event, presented by Superior Plumbing and sponsored by the city of Acworth and the Marietta Daily Journal, brings pizzerias from all over Cobb County, as well as a beer garden serving ice-cold beer all day and big-screen TVs showing football games all afternoon and evening.
Each pizza restaurant will serve their best pizza dish, along with other fare, and winners of various pizza contests have a chance to be featured in Cobb Life Magazine.
An estimated 15,000-20,000 people are expected to flock to the park to enjoy the family-friendly football festivities, acoustic tunes from local artist Scott Thompson, pizza dough throwing contests and a Yacht Rock Schooner concert beginning at 8 p.m. to end the night.
The eight-man Yacht Rock Schooner specializes in sounds of the late ’70s and early ’80s and is composed of a dual keyboard setup, multiple vocalists and a saxophone. If you’re a big fan of Hall & Oates, Steely Dan, Kenny Loggins, and Michael McDonald, this is the band for you, according to a spokesperson for the event.
Reserved tables will be available to purchase for the concert.
Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood said he is looking forward to his city hosting what will hopefully be an annual event for Acworth. Pizza, Pints & Pigskins is poised to be the city’s “premiere event,” he said.
“This will be our second community event in which we’ve used Logan Farm Park. So we’re obviously excited,” Allegood said. “I think any time you do an event for the first time you’re always excited about the possibilities and then expanding that so that you draw more people and have a really good use of the park for the community.”
Allegood said the first-time Acworth shindig is an opportunity for fun-seekers from all over to come be a part of a unique event perfect for the whole family. And, he said, who doesn’t love pizza?
“Pizza’s my favorite. I’ll be there,” Allegood said.
The weather for Saturday’s festival is expected to be hot, with little chance for rain — around 25%, according to AccuWeather. Highs are expected to reach 94 in the afternoon and a low of 65 in the evening.
Logan Farm Park is located at 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth.
For more information, call 770-423-1330 or e-mail Bill Watson at billwatson@jrmmanagement.com.
