MARIETTA – Standing amid a pile of hundreds of crates bearing German inscriptions, Stefan Stürzer directed a steady procession of sweat-soaked volunteers through Marietta First United Methodist Church Friday morning.
“An organ is always a custom-made instrument,” said Stürzer, managing director of Orgelbau Glatter-Götz. “It's made particularly – especially – for one room.”
The room in question is the sanctuary of Marietta FUMC, which celebrated the mother of all early Christmases this week – the arrival of its $1.5 million new organ, crafted exclusively for the church by the master builders at Glatter-Götz.
The project began around 2017, when the church began looking to service its 50-year-old organ, explained Steve Fisher, chair of the church’s board of trustees. But as they examined the aging instrument, problems cropped up – leather parts needed replacing, pipes needed tuning, and they ultimately found the organ would need complete disassembly and restoration by the manufacturer.
“We decided for a few dollars more,” Fisher said with a chuckle, “that we could replace it. We wanted to get one that was actually better configured for our sanctuary.”
After shopping around, the church settled on Glatter-Götz in large part because of their impressive resume. Founded in 1993 by a pair of veteran organ-builders, the small company was behind the concert organs in the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. Its other project right now is a 9,000-pipe new organ for Manhattan’s Trinity Church – elite company for Marietta FUMC to find itself in.
With a small team of eight professionals, the organ took about 18 months to build in their workshop in southern Germany. Stürzer made several trips to Marietta to gauge its acoustics, crafting an instrument precisely suited to the room it will call home. It even has its own name: Glatter-Götz Opus 39.
“We want to create a warm organ sound, or tone. Wood is very good for that, for the bass, and we actually have quite a large number of wood pipes in this organ on purpose,” Stürzer said.
In the meantime, the church embarked on a fundraising drive to cover the cost of the organ, which rose to $1.9 million including the shipping and assembly costs. The church now has less than $600,000 to raise.
Glatter-Götz actually finished building the organ early in 2020 and planned to ship it over to the U.S. last May. That went out the window with the pandemic’s arrival. But after a long voyage across the Atlantic in two shipping containers, and a drive up from the Port of Savannah, it’s finally here.
Few are more elated about the organ’s arrival than Director of Music Jim Broussard, who joined the church just a few months ago.
“An instrument like this can last for over 100 years,” Broussard said. “It’s really the backbone of traditional church music.”
To have such an expertly crafted organ, Broussard added, will be “a feather in (the) cap” of the church’s music program. To celebrate its debut, Marietta FUMC will put on a year-long festival playing host to organists from around the country.
That, however, will have to wait. Glatter-Götz’s team will eventually fly in for six weeks to assemble the organ, though the trip is on hold while they wait for travel restrictions to let up. Then begins the painstaking process of “voicing” the instrument, the technical term for individually tuning all 3,180 pipes – and then, tuning them again as the wood acclimates and settles into the environment.
It’s a process that can take as long as six months, putting a best-case-scenario debut for the organ at around February 2022. But with a world-class instrument like this one, Fisher said, it’s a blink of an eye compared to the years of service the church will get out of it.
