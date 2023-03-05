MABLETON — More than a dozen people turned out to view the "Life's Not All Black & White" exhibit featuring award-winning quilter Jan Cunningham of Acworth on Saturday afternoon at the Mable House Arts Center.
Exploding with color, over 30 of Cunningham's designs can be explored at the arts center until the end of March.
Cunningham, a retired nurse who is part of the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild, says she has been quilting since around 1980, but has been fascinated with quilts since childhood. Cunningham’s grandmother used to quilt, and she would accompany her to the church for Ladies’ Aid — events to raise money for charity.
“This was back in the 1930s,” Cunningham said. “Women didn’t wear slacks to church, so I would be sitting under a quilt to take a nap, and all these women would be sitting around and I’m looking up at the quilting, so, I just studied it.”
Cunningham said she took lots of classes to learn how to quilt, but also taught herself some techniques by reading books.
Once her quilts began winning ribbons, she started to teach.
“The main thing I teach is machine applique,” she said. “The end product looks like hand applique.”
Machine applique is the process of sewing down fabric shapes on top of a solid piece of fabric, like a quilt block, but with the use of a sewing machine.
Cunningham says it can take up to a year or more to complete a single quilt.
“I tell my students to use your imagination,” she said. “People will say they don’t have that much imagination, but everybody does, they just don’t use it. I’ll see something I like, then try to imagine how I could do it to make it my own.”
Chris Heagy, a resident of Kennesaw, said she used to sell antiques and always liked looking at quilts.
“I can’t even sew on a button,” Heagy said. “I like to look and see the amazing things people can do. And these are just amazing. Just beautiful.”
Robin Meyer, a member of the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild and a resident of Mableton, was happy to see her friend’s quilts hanging in the gallery.
“This is one of the nicest galleries in the county,” Meyer said.
Meyer said she began quilting 25 years ago and loves it because “the possibilities are limitless with color and design. Not like clothing. Nothing has to fit or match.”
Meyer also said quilting is not a dying art.
“One in every 14 households has a quilter in it,” she said. “Quilting is thriving.”
Admission to the exhibit is free. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Mable House Arts Center is located at 5239 Floyd Road SW, Mableton, GA 30126. For complete details, visit https://mablehouse.org/index.php/component/jevents/eventdetail/3235/31
