A new eatery plans to open in downtown Marietta this summer, bringing handmade pies to the dining mix.
Pie Bar, a Woodstock business, told the MDJ it plans to start construction in May for its second location, at 60 Powder Springs Street, just off Marietta Square. It is beside Two Birds Taphouse and the Waverly Way intersection, where Unique Ink Tattoo Studio used to be.
“The space itself is cozy and has big windows right up front,” Pie Bar owner Lauren Bolden said. “I knew from the first time we went inside that this would be the perfect place to serve people pie and help them create warm memories.”
Bolden and her husband Cody established Pie Bar Woodstock in 2015, since then adding a commissary in Kennesaw where people can take baking classes, as well as a range of merchandise.
“We believe that pie is not just for special occasions, it is meant to be enjoyed on a regular basis,” the business states on its website.
Bolden said the Marietta store should be open sometime in summer, “as long as we don’t run into anything major.”
“Not long after building out and beginning production at the Pie Bar Commissary location, we knew that our team would soon be ready to serve additional guests,” she said. “In early 2020, we began to sense that we were ready for the next step, and we already had our sights set on downtown Marietta. The historic Square brings a sense of charm and community that is hard to recreate, and paired with the people that make up the Marietta community, we knew we had to be a part of it!”
Bolden said the store will employ more people during busier summer months and less in winter, but it has to open before she can figure out what works specifically.
“The majority of our Pie Bar Woodstock guests take their pie to-go, so we are interested in learning what our Marietta guests will prefer,” she said. “We intend to have all of our staple pie flavors available at Pie Bar Marietta, including both sweet and savory pies just like in Woodstock, we intend to have limited seating, pie by the slice, whole pies, to-go savory pies, and Cool Beans Coffee; however, we won't really know how best to serve our guests until we arrive and get to know the community better.”
Marietta city records show the site is owned by the Georgia Department of Transportation and zoned as part of the central business district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.