ACWORTH — Pickett's Mill Elementary School students and their parents waited eagerly at their bus stops as the sun rose early Wednesday morning, many preparing to set foot on a school bus for the first time.
Amanda Gordon, who lives in the Fairway Villas neighborhood in Acworth with her 5-year-old, Alana, said she's prepared to send her off for her first day of kindergarten Thursday, but she's anxious about making sure her little one can navigate the process.
"I'm a little nervous, but I'm excited. I know she gets a little nervous sometimes, so I'm more just feeding off of her nerves, I think." Gordon said. "She's my first and only. So it's nerve-wracking, heart-breaking — it's bittersweet."
Having an opportunity to ride along with Alana a day prior, meeting the bus driver, seeing the route the bus will take and learning how long it should take to get home helps to ease her nerves, she said.
Gordon, a stay-at-home mom, said she hadn't shed a tear yet, but likely will when Alana boards the bus without her.
"I cried when she went to pre-K, and I probably will again," she said.
The Cobb County School District's annual bus ride-along event gives parents the option to ride the bus with their kindergartners the day before school is back in session to see their bus route and to educate their children on school bus safety.
Alana, who jumped up and down as bus number 1976 approached her stop, denied that she'd ever been nervous for her first bus ride or first day of school.
"I'm not scared," she said. "I think I'm gonna make friends. I think I'm gonna make lots of friends."
Jeremy Burgess, the 32-year-old driver of number 1976, said he's excited for school to start again. He greets each child with a smile and a "good morning."
"This my first beginning of the school year. I love bus driving," Burgess said. "Plus, I love the kids. My goal is within the first week to try to know everyone's name and at least learn one thing about them. That way, I'll always have that rapport with them."
Burgess, who has only been a bus driver since January, says he loves that he gets to ensure children have a safe transportation option.
Upon arrival at Pickett's Mill, students from every bus were greeted by cheering staff, as well as Allatoona High School cheerleaders and the high school band.
Most of the rising kindergartners welcomed the fanfare. Others, seemingly bewildered, covered their ears and took a moment to warm up to the idea.
Michelle Mills rode another bus with her 4-year-old, Ava, a rising kindergartner who will turn 5 two weeks into her first year in school. Ava was in preschool with Alana, and the two girls greeted each other as they watched the band play.
Mills said the cheering, applause and loud music was a little intimidating for Ava at first, but once she saw all the smiling faces, she joined in the excitement.
Mills also said Ava's 2-year-old sister, Adelynn, wouldn't be left behind.
"She wanted to ride with her big sister," Mills said. "This is really good for her, too, because she'll be coming here and so she'll be able to get used to it."
School district transportation officials briefed parents on the student pick-up and drop-off process and walked students through a safety exercise before loading them back on the buses and sending them home. Students boarded the bus and pretended to cross a street in the parking lot of the elementary school, watching for bus drivers' signals.
Benji Morrell, principal of Pickett's Mill, said safety is the No. 1 concern for Cobb County students. He said the more students and parents can learn ahead of time, the better prepared they'll be for their first day.
"It's just going to make things that much easier when it happens, day one," Morrell said. "Throughout the year, we also do different programs to re-educate and remind those who weren't here today."
On the way home, Gordon said the only worry that remained is that she had no control over the other drivers on the road. Some motorists "blow past" without stopping for buses, she said. But, the run-through of safety procedures, and seeing how much Alana enjoyed the ride, put some of her fears to rest.
Alana said the bus was pretty much what she expected — not scary, but a little bumpy.
"Don't worry. You'll get used to it," the 5-year-old's mom reassured her.
With a smile and nod, Alana reassured her back: "You'll get used to it, too, Mommy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.