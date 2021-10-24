SMYRNA — The first bag of jonquil bulbs to make their way from Spokane, Washington, to this small, southern city in the late 1800s were a hit, coveted by townspeople.
They were such a hit that, some 130 years later, on a warm and sunny Saturday afternoon, thousands of people descended upon Smyrna’s downtown for the return of its Jonquil Festival, which had gone on hiatus due to the pandemic.
The two-day festival was as big as ever Saturday, with downtown — from city hall to the Smyrna Community Center — packed with vendors, musicians, performers and festival goers.
Traditionally, the city has held two Jonquil Festivals each year: one in the spring, when the flowers bloom, and one in the fall, when they are planted, according to Jennie Eldredge, manager of the Smyrna History Museum.
Both festivals were canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus, as was the festival that would have happened this past spring.
Mayor Derek Norton said between 10,000 and 15,000 people were estimated to attend each day of the festival pre-pandemic. The same number were expected to attend this year.
And siblings Atlanta and Haven Simms painted birdhouses nearby, their father, Michael Simms, said they have been to four years of the Smyrna Jonquil Festival.
"We love this festival because it's packed, but not packed," he said. "It's well attended, but it still has a very family and community vibe to it."
