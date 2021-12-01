Sorry, an error occurred.
Santa Claus meets Pooh Bear the possum.
Erica Blackmon, left, holds her pet possum, Pooh Bear, preparing to dress it up with a tutu and ribbons.
Couple Eddie and Erica Blackmon pose with Santa Claus and their pet possum, Pooh Bear.
Elijah Scelsa meets Santa Claus at The Venue on Main in downtown Kennesaw Tuesday.
From left, Megens, Piper and Maggie May, three shelties, pose with Santa Claus in downtown Kennesaw Tuesday.
Megens, Piper and Maggie May do their best to stay still while meeting Santa Claus in downtown Kennesaw Tuesday.
From left, shelties Megens, Piper and Maggie May wait for treats with bated breath while meeting Santa Claus in downtown Kennesaw Tuesday.
Santa Claus poses with Sullivan Borden at The Venue on Main in downtown Kennesaw.
From left, Natalie Borden poses with her son Oliver, as Santa Claus holds her youngest, Sullivan.
Santa Claus holds Sullivan Borden at The Venue on Main in downtown Kennesaw.
Santa Claus made a stop in downtown Kennesaw Tuesday afternoon at The Venue on Main, an event space on Main Street.
Saint Nick enjoyed cookies and posed for photos with children and pets, including a pet possum brought by one couple.
