MARIETTA — A new mural is taking shape right off the Square.
After the Marietta Arts Council received city approval for the mural at a Historic Board of Review meeting Monday night, painting is well underway on the west side of the brick building at 31 Mill Street.
The artist behind the mural, "Wait for a Dream," is Helen Choi, who recently moved to Marietta from Atlanta.
Choi's artistic style "celebrates life and growth while integrating her Korean heritage with modern colors, patterns, and vibrancy," as described in the arts council's submission to the city, and often blends realism with abstract shapes.
The colorful mural features a mountain landscape with trees and a red sun, rendered in patterns that pop. It's visible to residents heading east to the Square, or walking along the Mountain to River Trail by the railroad tracks.
Bonnie Reavis, chair of the arts council, said Choi's concept references the Mountain to River Trail. Originally, Choi submitted the same concept with a different color scheme. Choi and the arts council later changed the color palette to complement the mural just across the street, at 34 Mill Street, which reads "MARIETTA" in colorful block letters.
Reavis said Choi moved to Marietta in part because of its public art scene.
"Public art, particularly in Marietta, has become part of the personality of the area," Reavis said. "Placemaking has well been known to be enhanced by public art, including murals. In particular, our downtown mural program has been featured quite a bit in social media, articles, photos, et cetera. And we feel that it is a large asset to the marketing amenities for travel and tourism.
"In addition to that, it really just provides a good reflection of the people that are part of any particular community."
The brick building at 31 Mill Street is just north of the Marietta Welcome Center, and is home to Cool Beans Coffee Roasters, Nail Culture Salon, Snow on the Square and Square Cutz barber shop. Another mural, "Interwoven" by Leigh Ann Culver, formerly occupied its western wall.
"Interwoven," which depicted two Civil War-era women pulling on loose threads at the bottom of their dresses, was painted over last fall, due to the property owner having to refinish the wall.
Choi hopes to finish her mural in the next few days before the M2R Trailfest on May 13, Reavis said.
The arts council has also commissioned a new mural at 26 Powder Springs Street, "Our Town" by Donna Barnhart, which will include contributions from residents.
"She (Barnhart) is taking the mural to a certain completion point and then inviting the public to help her finish the mural the day of Trailfest," Reavis said. "So people can actually grab a brush and be a part of the art. It's really cool. I'm really excited to invite people young and old to be a part of something that will hopefully be there for years to come."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.