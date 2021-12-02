MARIETTA — Downtown Marietta was thronged with families Thursday night for a Christmas celebration, culminating in the lighting of the city's Christmas tree and an appearance from Santa Claus.

Choirs from local schools took turns performing as proud parents filmed them on smartphones. Elsewhere, children wrote letters to Santa, posed in an inflatable snow globe or ran around a Christmas tree garden. 

Nearby on Winters Street, a Lucite, tree-shaped art installation glowed progressively brighter as the sun set and visitors adorned it with tea lights.

At 6t p.m., with night falling over Marietta Square, Santa was ferried in on an old firetruck, circling the Square before entering the crowd to great fanfare. Shortly after, Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin lit the tree with the yank of a lever.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.