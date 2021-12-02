An art installation made of Lucite panels on Winters Street was constructed by artist Lindsey O'Shields for the Christmas celebration Thursday night. Visitors placed tea lights on the sculpture as the sun went down, causing it to glow.
Santa Claus rides in an old firetruck around Marietta Square during the Christmas celebration Thursday night.
Ford Crow, right, and James Foster examine Christmas trees during a Christmas celebration at Marietta Square Thursday.
Parents watch as preschool students from First Baptist Church Marietta perform in Glover Park during the Marietta Christmas celebration Thursday.
James Foster and Lynleigh Crow play among Christmas trees in Marietta Square during the Christmas celebration.
Mary Boone, left, and Lori White place tea lights on the colorful art installation made of Lucite panels on Winters Street at Marietta's Christmas celebration Thursday.
The Joyful Noise Band and Theatre Choir performs in Glover Park during Marietta's Christmas celebration Thursday.
Scenes from Marietta Square during a Christmas celebration on Thursday, Dec. 2.
Sawyer Road Elementary students sing in Glover Park during Marietta's Christmas celebration Thursday night.
Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin after lighting the Christmas Tree in Marietta Square.
Linda Montero, left, holds her granddaughter, Caroline Blond, at the Marietta Christmas celebration Thursday night.
Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin shows off his Christmas tie at the Marietta Christmas celebration Thursday.
Preschool students from First Baptist Church Marietta perform in Glover Park during the Marietta Christmas celebration Thursday.
Michele Bartlett of the First Baptist Church of Marietta preschool conducts students as they sing Christmas carols.
Lori White takes home a Lucite Christmas ornament given to her at the Marietta Christmas celebration. White wrote her sons' names on the ornament.
Mary Boone places a tea light on the colorful art installation made of Lucite panels on Winters Street at Marietta's Christmas celebration Thursday.
Greyson Clowser signs his letter to Santa at the Christmas celebration on Marietta Square Thursday.
Greyson Clowser writes a letter to Santa at the Christmas celebration on Marietta Square Thursday.
Stedman Metz poses for a photo in an inflatable snow globe at Marietta Square during the city's Christmas celebration Thursday.
Ace Foster plays among Christmas trees in Marietta Square during the Christmas celebration Thursday.
Students from The Walker School perform at Glover Park during the Marietta Christmas celebration Thursday.
MARIETTA — Downtown Marietta was thronged with families Thursday night for a Christmas celebration, culminating in the lighting of the city's Christmas tree and an appearance from Santa Claus.
Choirs from local schools took turns performing as proud parents filmed them on smartphones. Elsewhere, children wrote letters to Santa, posed in an inflatable snow globe or ran around a Christmas tree garden.
Nearby on Winters Street, a Lucite, tree-shaped art installation glowed progressively brighter as the sun set and visitors adorned it with tea lights.
At 6t p.m., with night falling over Marietta Square, Santa was ferried in on an old firetruck, circling the Square before entering the crowd to great fanfare. Shortly after, Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin lit the tree with the yank of a lever.
