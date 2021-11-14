Truck-a-Palooza was held at Town Center at Cobb on Saturday. Families brought their children to marvel at and explore the inside of the specialized vehicles used by police, firefighters, EMTs, military, construction workers and others.
Hunter Riggall
Charlotte Monden poses in a military truck at Truck-a-Palooza Saturday.
Hunter Riggall
Hunter Riggall
Hunter Riggall
Hunter Riggall
Cullen Davidson plays in a tractor at Truck-a-Palooza Saturday.
Hunter Riggall
Kingston Lee, left, plays in a tractor at Truck-a-Palooza as his mother, Aonna Davis, looks on.
Hunter Riggall
Cason Wiggins in a firetruck at Truck-a-Palooza Saturday.
Hunter Riggall
Hunter Riggall
Asher Scurfield poses at Truck-a-Palooza at Town Center at Cobb on Saturday.
Hunter Riggall
Armand Scurfield, right, with his daughter Linden at Truck-a-Palooza at Town Center mall Saturday.
Hunter Riggall
Cullen Davidson plays in a tractor at Truck-a-Palooza Saturday.
Hunter Riggall
Hunter Riggall
Hunter Riggall
Hunter Riggall
Hunter Riggall
Hunter Riggall
Hunter Riggall
Cason Wiggins stands in front of his older brother, Carter, in a firetruck at Truck-a-Palooza Saturday.
Hunter Riggall
Hunter Riggall
Hunter Riggall
Families from all over gathered at one of Town Center mall's sprawling parking lots Saturday for Truck-a-Palooza, an annual event put on by Cobb County where the public — especially children — can interact with specialized vehicles.
Young kids climbed into firetrucks, police and military vehicles and garbage trucks to beep horns and explore the switches, wheels, and special equipment on board. Other vehicles included a school bus, a CobbLinc bus, a state patrol helicopter, a Cobb water rescue boat, an ambulance, a police jet ski, several tractors and construction equipment.
Families formed long lines for some of the more exotic vehicles, such as a massive Cobb Police "mobile command center" truck. County and military personnel helped kids into vehicles, some of which were three times the height of the children.
The county began the event in 2012 and has held it annually since, with the exception of 2020’s event being cancelled due to the pandemic.
