Families from all over gathered at one of Town Center mall's sprawling parking lots Saturday for Truck-a-Palooza, an annual event put on by Cobb County where the public — especially children — can interact with specialized vehicles.

Young kids climbed into firetrucks, police and military vehicles and garbage trucks to beep horns and explore the switches, wheels, and special equipment on board. Other vehicles included a school bus, a CobbLinc bus, a state patrol helicopter, a Cobb water rescue boat, an ambulance, a police jet ski, several tractors and construction equipment.

Families formed long lines for some of the more exotic vehicles, such as a massive Cobb Police "mobile command center" truck. County and military personnel helped kids into vehicles, some of which were three times the height of the children.

The county began the event in 2012 and has held it annually since, with the exception of 2020’s event being cancelled due to the pandemic.

