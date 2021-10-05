Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman lifts the trophy while riding with his wife, Chelsea. The Atlanta Braves paraded before crowd of thousands of fans outside Truist Park in Cumberland, celebrating the 2021 World Series Championship.
Joc Pederson sprays beer onto cheering fans. Three days after clinching the World Series in Houston, the Atlanta Braves had their hometown hurrah, parading down Cobb Parkway and through The Battery Atlanta before thousands of jubilant fans.
Braves players hold the Commissioner's Trophy. Three days after clinching the World Series in Houston, the Atlanta Braves had their hometown hurrah, parading down Cobb Parkway and through The Battery Atlanta before thousands of jubilant fans.
Braves mascot Blooper in the World Series parade. Three days after clinching the World Series in Houston, the Atlanta Braves had their hometown hurrah, parading down Cobb Parkway and through The Battery Atlanta before thousands of jubilant fans.
Freddie Freeman lifts the trophy riding with wife Chelsea on Cobb Parkway. Atlanta Braves parade before crowd of thousands of fans outside Truist Park Friday, celebrating the 2021 World Series Championship.
Outfielder and World Series MVP Jorge Soler, right, rides in the parade. Atlanta Braves parade before crowd of thousands of fans outside Truist Park Friday, celebrating the 2021 World Series Championship.
From left, Joe Simpson, Ben Ingram and Jonathan Chadwick, from the Braves Radio Network, stand in the bed of a pickup truck during the Atlanta Braves' championship parade Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta.