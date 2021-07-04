POWDER SPRINGS — Thousands flocked to Powder Springs' Thurman Springs Park throughout the day on Sunday to eat, drink, dance and shop at the city's SpringFest celebration.
The annual July Fourth festival, which had to be canceled last year because of the pandemic, began at noon and included live music and performances, business booths, bouncy houses, face painting, snow cones, craft beer and wine, hot dogs, fried chicken, ice cream and other activities and treats.
The festival was scheduled to culminate with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
More than 10,000 people were expected to filter in and out throughout the day, according to event leaders. Organizers say SpringFest has continued to grow in popularity since its first year in 2017.
Vivica Johnson, a Powder Springs resident, who brought 10-year-old twins Jada and Jaysherie, as well as 4-year-old Jai along to the festival, said it was her family's first. Johnson said she'd lived in Powder Springs for five years and just hadn't thought to come to the recurring event so far.
But after more than a year in lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said she wasn't taking community events like SpringFest for granted anymore.
"They have great stuff for the kids, the art activities, and we're about to go get face painting," she said, sipping from a hollowed pineapple filled with a slushy. "This year, we're trying to be real festive, just enjoy things, because COVID shut so much down, and now that it's back open, we're just ... happy to be out."
Like Johnson, Jamal Webb said he lived just down the road from Thurman Springs Park but hadn't come to a SpringFest before. And also like Johnson, he said he hadn't been disappointed.
"It's amazing," he said, shortly after he'd finished dancing on the amphitheater steps with a small group. "We're having a blast. The music is great, the food is great — awesome."
Pauline Solomon, a local business owner and first-time vendor at SpringFest, said she'd been happy with the turnout and the number of people wandering down the side streets to browse the merchandise.
Like the others, Soloman said she was happy to be out in a large group setting for the first time since COVID-19 necessitated the shut down of many business and government operations, as well as cancellation of community events.
"I feel great. I feel comfortable and confident," she said.
Carnita Jones, with Nu Star Maker Performing Arts, organized the entertainment for the event, which featured acts of all ages and varieties, often from the local community.
Jones said the revival of the July Fourth event after pandemic cancellations was "absolutely needed." She said the event tries to include everyone in the community and is a time for residents to come together. That holds a special meaning this year.
"This is a much-needed thing. To open up the venue, to come out in the community — you gotta have it," Jones said.
