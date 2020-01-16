A warning about phone scams has been issued by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, which says it is receiving a high number of complaints at the moment from local people being targeted by scammers.
The sheriff’s office said there are several types of scam calls circulating, the most popular of which centers around a person being told there’s a warrant out for their arrest because they missed jury duty.
That kind of call would never be legitimate, the sheriff’s office said.
“Always remember if you have a warrant for your arrest, law enforcement WILL NOT call you for payment/restitution for a warrant,” a news release from the sheriff’s office stated Thursday.
Other phone scams people should be aware of involve claims that a person is being contacted because they have won a prize or money that was lost and is owed to them, authorities said.
Scams also sometimes involve claims about vehicle warranties, or inquiries about credit card accounts, per the Cobb sheriff's office news release.
“If you receive one of these calls just HANG UP on them,” the release stated. “Also, you should NEVER pay anyone with any type of gift card.”
Any Cobb resident who has been the victim of a phone scam, or knows a local victim, should call the county sheriff’s office at 770-499-4725.
For information on phone scams you can visit: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0208-phone-scams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.