A pharmacy with locations in Smyrna and St. Petersburg, Florida has agreed to pay out $4.6 million to resolve allegations the company filed false claims when billing the federal government.
The settlement levied against Curant, Inc. was negotiated by the United States Attorney’s office of the Northern District of Georgia.
“Pharmacies cannot overcharge government healthcare programs while offering cheaper prices to others, in violation of their payor agreements,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine in a news release. “Such actions undermine efforts to protect government healthcare plans and keep costs lower.”
The company provided compound pain creams and scar creams to recipients of TRICARE, the military veterans’ health insurance group, according to the news release. Curant is alleged to have charged TRICARE significantly higher prices than its cash-paying customers.
“The government further alleges that, between 2013 and 2015, Curant paid kickbacks to a third-party marketer to arrange for doctors to send prescriptions to Curant, it waived patient copayments in an effort to drive up its sales, it submitted claims to TRICARE for compound creams that were not medically necessary, and it failed to return overpayments that it had received from TRICARE once it learned of them,” the news release said.
The U.S. Attorney’s office noted in the case of a settlement, no determination of guilt or liability was reached in court.
