EAST COBB — Petitions to rename two east Cobb high schools — one named after a Confederate general and another after a Georgian politician — are circulating and had garnered some 1,650 signatures each by 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Wheeler High School, at 375 Holt Road, Marietta, and Walton High School, at 1590 Bill Murdock Road, Marietta, are the subject of the petitions.
Wheeler petition
Joseph Wheeler High School is named after Gen. Joseph Wheeler, who served both as a cavalry general in the Confederate States Army during the Civil War, and as a general in the United States Army during the Spanish-American and Philippine-American wars.
The Change.org petition to change Wheeler High School’s name was created by a group of parents, students, alumni and others, according to the petition.
The group says the school’s name “celebrates, memorializes, and honors a Confederate general.”
“In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other African Americans, we are working on a formal request to change the name of Joseph Wheeler High School,” the online document says. “The current display of Confederate and Segregationist names and themes on government buildings only serves to fuel legitimacy among 21st Century White Supremacists. The values of the school’s namesake do not reflect the values of its students, faculty, or community.”
In a message to supporters, petitioners also reported they were “thrilled” that Cobb school board member Charisse Davis, who represents both Wheeler and Walton, had signed on to the Wheeler petition. Davis did not respond to requests for comment by press time Thursday.
She told the MDJ earlier in the week that she was aware of the interest in renaming the school, adding, “I think that this is just a start in Cobb as these conversations happen all around the country, including among military leaders, who are calling for (military) bases to be renamed.”
The Wheeler petition had more than 2,500 signatures by 5 p.m. Thursday.
Walton petition
George Walton High School is named after one of Georgia’s signers of the Declaration of Independence. According to the petition to change Walton’s name, “For many in history class, that’s where the conversation stops.”
“No one ever talks about how George Walton was a white supremacist, belonged to a slave owning family, and spent his political career championing white supremacy in Georgia by stripping Native Americans time and time again of their land,” the petition, also on Change.org, reads. “For a school well known on the national stage, it is sickening that they choose to carry themselves using a man who represents one thing: continuing white supremacy in the American South.”
Petitioners also point out that Walton’s student body is only 6% black, which pales in comparison to the county average of 30.2% black students and the state average of 36.3%.
“Walton has always been districted to block minority students and especially black students from enrolling in a sizable number, acting as a beacon of white supremacy in a majority minority school district,” the petition reads. “We can do better. Walton, you can do better.”
Walton’s petition had 1,657 signatures as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Banks: ‘To me, it’s kind of silly’
Regardless of the thousands of electronic signatures on the two petitions combined, Cobb school board Vice Chairman David Banks said he suspected the call to rename the two schools will have disappeared in 30 to 60 days.
He gave a blunt, “No and no,” response to the questions of whether he believed it likely that the requests to rename the two schools could come before the board for consideration or receive support if they did.
Banks said the calls are a manufactured and politicized movement by Democrats.
“All these emails we’re getting about racism and changing the names of the schools, is 100% Democrats. I haven’t (seen) a Republican say anything yet,” he said. “It’s a Democrat organization, and to me, it’s kind of silly.”
He continued: “Why should I be focused on changing the name of a school when I should be focused on making education better for students?”
Banks repeated his response to calls for the district to address racial inequities and incidents of racism that have been reported by some students, teachers and families: Policies and procedures are already in place that address those concerns.
For his part, Brad Wheeler, who chairs the school board, said the school district has no process to rename a school unless it is being repurposed. He gave the example of Harmony Leland Elementary School in Mableton, which is being converted from an elementary school to a pre-K center.
A new school in Mableton, Clay Harmony Leland Elementary, is slated to open in August and will combine the student bodies from Clay and Harmony Leland elementary schools.
