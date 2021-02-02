Cobb County police are investigating a collision that killed a man in a wheelchair on Austell Road in the early hours Tuesday.
Police reported that a wheelchair pedestrian, Eddie Jones, 62, of Marietta, was in the road on Austell Road south of Austell Circle, just south of Marietta when he was hit by a blue 2004 Toyota Tundra at 3:02 a.m. Tuesday. He was not in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, and became separated from his wheelchair, according to investigators.
Jones died on the scene, police said.
The driver of the truck, Beaumarchais Brignolle, 54, of Mableton, was not injured.
This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.