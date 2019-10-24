A person has been taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation after a fire in Acworth, police said Thursday morning.
Cobb County firefighters were called to the house fire on Walforde Boulevard in east Acworth, off New McEver Road, according to a public notice posted on social media by the Acworth police department just before 10 a.m. Thursday.
“Cobb Fire is working a house fire on Walforde Boulevard,” the post states. “One person was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation.”
Acworth police also posted a photograph from the scene, showing at least five emergency response vehicles.
Return for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.