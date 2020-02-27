More lanes will be closed on Interstate 285 in Cobb and Fulton counties this weekend, as the Georgia Department of Transportation continues its work to repair the Perimeter.
The state department issued an advisory Thursday stating lanes will be closed overnight on I-285 between I-20 and the Chattahoochee River, between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.
Motorists should expect delays as a result of the work, the department said, which will also include lane closures on I-285 southbound between Washington Street and Roosevelt Highway.
Weather permitting, just single lanes will be closed during the first hour of the work, then double lane closures will be installed starting 11 p.m. Friday.
“Rolling” lane closures will also be installed throughout the project area for hydro-blasting, the state transportation department said. “As crews complete work in one area, the closures will roll to the next location.”
Message boards, signage and barrels will alert drivers of the closures in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.