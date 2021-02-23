Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, announced Tuesday he will not run again for the Senate next year.
In an email to supporters, Perdue said he and his wife Bonnie decided not to run in the 2022 Senate election.
“This is a personal decision, not a political one. I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the general election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen,” he said in the email.
Perdue said that Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff, who he lost to in November, and Raphael Warnock don’t represent the values of most Georgians.
As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state. The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do,” he said. “I am hopeful that the Georgia General Assembly, along with our statewide elected officials, will correct the inequities in our state laws and election rules so that, in the future, every legal voter will be treated equally and illegal votes will not be included. I will do everything I can to be helpful in this effort.”
