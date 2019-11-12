Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, was the keynote speaker Tuesday at the Cobb Chamber’s 67th annual Military Appreciation Luncheon at the Cobb Galleria.
Surrounded by business, political and military leaders, Sen. Purdue gave thanks for the men and women who have fought to protect American freedoms.
“Freedom is not free,” he said. “Ronald Reagan reminded us all the time of that, because he was standing against the demise of the Soviet Union. This was real. It was only a few years after Khrushchev stood on the podium at the U.N., took his shoe off and said, ‘We will bury you without firing a shot.’ He was wrong. He didn’t know the American people. But Reagan warned us. He said freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We don’t pass it down in the bloodstream, it must be protected and passed on.”
Perdue said the members of the U.S. military are the ones who make sure freedom will continue, and those troops are facing a tough fight.
“Today, the world is more dangerous than any time in my lifetime,” he said. “We face five threats across five domains: China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, terrorists. We’ve been at war for 17 years. But we also fight these five threats across five domains: air, land, sea, and now the cyber, and indeed space.”
Purdue also praised Georgia’s senior senator, Johnny Isakson, who announced he will retire at the end of the year after 40 years in elected office. Isakson has long been active in military affairs and his leadership roles include serving as chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.
“Today we have over 18 million veterans in America, some 700,000 right here in Georgia,” Perdue said. “We’re committed to serving these veterans the way they serve us. The Veterans Administration hasn’t always lived up to that standard, unfortunately, but under Johnny’s leadership on the Veterans Administration committee, I can tell you that great things are happening. We actually passed a bipartisan bill in Congress — I know that sounds strange, but we did in, 2017 … We gave the head of the Veteran’s Administration the ability to fire people if they weren’t doing their job.”
Purdue called the U.S. military the finest fighting force in the world and said federal officials are working hard to make sure it stays that way.
“We’re now building a plan to modernize for the future fight and make sure that we recapitalize this military,” he said.
Among the local leaders in the room were state representatives, city council members, school board officials and others. Many, like Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes, said they were moved by Purdue’s words.
“It’s great to hear what Sen. Perdue spoke about in this room full of amazing active duty military as well as our retired veterans and those who have served in war,” she said. “We appreciate what has been done on the federal level as well as in the state of Georgia to make sure that our military continues to be supported and those who come back from war and retired have the resources that they need.”
Marietta Councilman Joseph Goldstein struck a similar tone.
“I’m thankful for what he’s been able to do for the military and veterans affairs, and look forward to continuing to work with other members of the Senate and Congress to support the military and support the veterans.”
Goldstein’s colleague, Marietta Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson, who served for over 20 years in the Army, said she applauds the action to improve the Veterans’ Administration, but more needs to be done.
“There are so many veterans who need help, both those who use the services and who are entitled to but don’t sue the services,” she said. “Our homeless veterans still need so much, our veterans who still have medical issues, PTSD, depression, still need so much help, and they need to know that’s the place they can go, and I still don’t think we’re there yet. When we’re having 22 veterans a day committing suicide, we are leaving people behind, and that’s not what we did in the military.”
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna agreed.
“We definitely need to do more for the VA,” she said. “You can talk to any physician who works for the VA, any caregiver, any patient of the VA, any veteran who’s receiving service from the VA, they’re doing everything they can with the resources they have, but the resources they have are not enough.”
