The driver of a large truck was injured after crashing through a highway barrier on Interstate 285 westbound near the Paces Ferry Road exit in Cobb County Tuesday morning, police said.
The crash was reported by the Cobb County Police Department on its public Facebook and Twitter accounts at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“Two lanes closed on 285 WB near Paces Ferry due to a tractor trailer accident,” the department posted as a traffic alert. “Occupant has been transported for treatment of injuries.”
Both of the closed lanes were reopened by 7:45 a.m., according to a second public notification from Cobb police.
Photographs published by the department show the truck, advertising Pepsi, appears to have crashed through a barrier fence on the interstate and traveled partway down an embankment.
It is the second consecutive morning this week a tractor-trailer has crashed on I-285 in Cobb County.
On Monday just after 10 a.m. a large garbage truck overturned on the entrance ramp from I-285 eastbound to I-75 north near Cumberland, just a couple of miles down the road from the other crash site.
No one was injured in Monday's garbage truck incident, but the interstate was restricted to a single lane at the crash location for more than an hour, causing major traffic disruption as motorists were diverted on I-75 south.
The driver of the garbage truck, a 39-year-old Covington man, was cited for driving too fast for the conditions, authorities said.
