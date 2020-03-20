MARIETTA — Early numbers show ridership on Cobb County buses dropping in the days following Gov. Brian Kemp’s declaration of a public health state of emergency last Saturday.
In the five days since Kemp, channeling public health officials, urged “immediate implementation of social distancing measures,” CobbLinc ridership has dropped by a third compared to the same five days the two weeks prior, according to county figures provided to the Marietta Daily Journal.
CobbLinc had 32,476 riders from Sunday, March 1 to Thursday, March 5, and 34,119 from Sunday, March 8 to Thursday, March 12.
From last Sunday to Thursday, the number of CobbLinc riders had fallen to 22,261, according to county figures.
Effective Monday, March 23, the county’s bus system will reduce service “to balance the need to implement social distancing on buses while efficiently providing service to a smaller ridership,” according to the county’s website.
“While we recognize that these changes may inconvenience our customers, we believe this decision demonstrates our commitment to slowing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), providing critical services to essential workers, and running a safe and reliable service for our customers,” the county said.
The State Road and Tollway Authority will do the same, reducing service levels of Xpress transit Monday.
Nelson Castro, maintenance manager at CobbLinc, said he has seen ridership drop in recent days.
CobbLinc has increased its cleaning of public buses, adding the dousing of high-touch surfaces like handrails and seats with antimicrobial spray to its nightly cleaning, Castro said.
Technician Sean Keenan said employees have stepped up their own efforts to stay healthy.
“We disinfect everything, we’re always washing our hands, making sure we wait 20 seconds while washing our hands,” he said, following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.