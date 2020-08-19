Acworth Police Department is investigating the death of a woman they say was hit by a train early Wednesday morning.
According to Acworth Police:
Police responded at about 3:49 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Baker Grove and Hickory Grove Road, where a female pedestrian was struck by a train. Officers found her and gave her medical aid as she was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The victim has not been identified as police are working to notify her next of kin.
The police department and CSX, the railroad, are investigating the incident. Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.
