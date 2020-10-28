A pedestrian died after being hit by a car while walking in Marietta early Wednesday morning, city police report.
The pedestrian was hit after walking in front of a passing car at the intersection of South Marietta Parkway and Aviation Road, according to Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.
The person, who has not been identified, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where they died of their injuries.
At 5:42 a.m., police were responding to the scene and issued an alert to motorists to avoid the area while westbound lanes of South Marietta Parkway were closed for about an hour.
Marietta police are investigating the crash.
