A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a car while crossing Hicks Road near Russell Elementary School Saturday, according to Cobb police.
Marietta's Fernando Serrano, 19, was crossing the road south of its intersection with Fisher Drive when he walked into the path of an incoming 2013 Ford Fusion, police said.
Serrano was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Ford Fusion was not injured.
The collision is under investigation. Cobb police are asking anyone with information regarding the collision to call investigators at 770-499-3987.
