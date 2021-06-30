Police say a 26-year-old Atlanta man was killed by a tractor trailer early Wednesday morning while he walked "in the middle of Interstate 75."
Joshua Edwards was walking on I-75 northbound near Allgood Road around 1:15 a.m. when he was struck in the middle lane by a 2019 Freightliner truck driven by Tonya Martin, 53, of Cartersville, according to Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.
Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene, and no charges have yet been issued, McPhilamy said.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Investigator N. St. Onge at 770-794-5352.
